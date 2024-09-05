Klingbeil expresses disapproval towards preserving the impact of Pistorius.

According to numerous surveys, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is the most favored SPD politician in Germany. Yet, SPD chief Klingbeil believes that making Pistorius their chancellor candidate won't magically solve their party's issues. "I'm not a fan of easy fixes like 'swap one person, and voila, all problems solved,'" Klingbeil told Funke newspapers. "We need to earn back the public's trust, and it's everyone's responsibility."

Currently, incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who intends to run in the upcoming federal election, is going through a poll slump. Pistorius, however, is frequently at the top of polls as the most popular SPD politician.

During the interview, Klingbeil refused to endorse Health Minister Karl Lauterbach's opinion that Scholz is the "best federal chancellor we've ever had." He instead expressed his satisfaction with Scholz as their federal chancellor. Klingbeil also declined to compare Scholz to past SPD federal chancellors. When asked if he viewed the role of the chancellor skeptically, Klingbeil responded: "We chat daily, sometimes critically, but confidentially." In his role as party leader, he advocates for change.

Esken's Defense

Klingbeil defended SPD co-chair Saskia Esken despite criticism, even from within the party. "People can take a single sentence from a talk show and spin it against us," Klingbeil said. "But as a society, we should think about whether we want to treat politicians the same way, constantly picking apart every word instead of focusing on what truly matters."

Following the SPD's poor performance in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, Esken has been facing criticism. She had earlier stated that little could be learned from the Solingen knife attack, which sparked widespread criticism. She later corrected her statement. When asked if the SPD had lost its ability to connect with the public, Klingbeil replied: "No."

