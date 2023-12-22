People - "Klimbim" star Ingrid Steeger died

The actress Ingrid Steeger is dead. She died at the age of 76, Steeger's private circle confirmed to the German Press Agency. According to information from "Bild", the actress died today in a hospital in Bad Hersfeld in Hesse - dpa initially had no confirmation of this.

Steeger had won over audiences in the 1970s as the cheeky blonde from the ARD comedy"Klimbim". The series made the "Ulknudel" one of Germany's best-known TV faces. She was awarded the Adolf Grimme Prize for her role as the blonde-haired daughter Gaby of the chaotic "Klimbim" family.

From model to actress on the big screen

Steeger's career began after jobs as a model with the legendary "Schulmädchenreport" in the cinema. She later got roles in crime series such as "Der Kommissar" and "Derrick" and worked with greats such as Curd Jürgens, Harald Juhnke and Horst Tappert. She played with Iris Berben in the series "Zwei himmlische Töchter". In the 1990s, she also appeared in the four-part series "Der große Bellheim".

Later, Steeger devoted herself more to the theater. She mainly appeared on stage in boulevard plays, such as "Jackpot" at the Komödie Kassel. She enjoyed success at various venues alongside Jochen Busse and Simone Rethel in the comedy "Der Kurschattenmann".

Recently, things have been quiet around Steeger. During rehearsals for the Bad Hersfeld Festival in May 2019, she appeared to be ailing. More and more people around her said she needed a break.

She was born in Berlin on April 1, 1947.

