Klemens not yet a "real pro": only after 50 games

18 years old and already a regular. Hertha's Pascal Klemens is the newcomer of the season for the Berliners - and is aiming for a special mark.

 Carmen Simpson
Berlin's Reese scores in the penalty shoot-out to make it 5-3 and Berlin's Pascal Klemens (r)....aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin's Reese scores in the penalty shoot-out to make it 5-3 and Berlin's Pascal Klemens (r) celebrates with the fans. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hertha BSC - Klemens not yet a "real pro": only after 50 games

High-flyer Pascal Klemens does not yet see himself as a seasoned professional despite his rapid development at second-division soccer club Hertha BSC. "I've set myself a target of 50 games. Only then are you a real professional," said the 18-year-old midfielder in an interview with the "Bild" newspaper.

Klemens, who was only promoted from the Berlin U19s to the first team this year, has so far played 15 games in the capital's jersey. "2023 is very exciting. It doesn't feel quite real yet," said the young Berlin hopeful about her rapid rise to become a regular.

The trained central defender, who is deployed in the six-man position under coach Pal Dardai, wants to "get involved even more" in future with his own finishes and set-up passes. Klemens has Hertha's return to the Berlin way to thank for the fact that he played in 11 of 17 second division games. More young players from the club's own youth ranks are to take on responsibility.

2nd Bundesliga

