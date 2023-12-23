Klein: Jewish people in Germany more threatened than at any time since the Holocaust

Hamas is an "active terrorist organization" that wants to kill as many Jews as possible and is openly supported by parts of the population. "We must fear that the arm of Hamas will reach as far as Germany," said Klein.

There is "great unrest" among Jews in Germany. Many families were no longer sending their children to kindergarten, Jewish sports clubs were moving their training sessions and kosher stores were being avoided. Furthermore, it is already clear that the number of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany this year "will be higher than ever before". Klein complained that the Jewish community in Germany was being held "collectively liable for what is happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip".

Hundreds of Hamas fighters had invaded Israeli towns on October 7 and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then,Israel has carried out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 20,000 people have been killed so far.

Source: www.stern.de