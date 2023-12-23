Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewssmall:holocaustJewishfelix kleinnotpeopleinfederal governmentisraelsomoresincegermanychildrenlikeweekendthreatenedhamasgaza stripsecurity situation

Klein: Jewish people in Germany more threatened than at any time since the Holocaust

The Federal Government Commissioner for Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, has expressed concern about the security situation of Jews in Germany. The Hamas attack on Israel was "a turning point for the security of Jews in Germany", he told the Funke newspaper at the weekend. "Not since the Holocaust...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

Klein: Jewish people in Germany more threatened than at any time since the Holocaust

Hamas is an "active terrorist organization" that wants to kill as many Jews as possible and is openly supported by parts of the population. "We must fear that the arm of Hamas will reach as far as Germany," said Klein.

There is "great unrest" among Jews in Germany. Many families were no longer sending their children to kindergarten, Jewish sports clubs were moving their training sessions and kosher stores were being avoided. Furthermore, it is already clear that the number of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany this year "will be higher than ever before". Klein complained that the Jewish community in Germany was being held "collectively liable for what is happening in Israel and the Gaza Strip".

Hundreds of Hamas fighters had invaded Israeli towns on October 7 and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then,Israel has carried out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 20,000 people have been killed so far.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hot-Topics

Patient advocate criticizes planned strikes by GPs after Christmas

The Patient Protection Foundation has criticized the timing of the planned strikes by doctors in private practice in protest against the situation in the healthcare system. Foundation director Eugen Brysch told the "Rheinische Post" (Saturday edition) that even the train drivers' union refrains...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public