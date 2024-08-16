- Klassik Foundation: Construction of depot and workshops

The Klassik Stiftung Weimar aims to enhance conditions for its Graphic Collections with a new building. The federal and state governments are investing around 15.1 million euros in this construction for depot space and restoration workshops, as announced by a spokesperson after the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony. The building will be directly connected to the central museum depot in the north of Weimar and is expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2026. The Graphic Collections, numbering approximately 230,000 works, provide an overview of European printmaking from the 15th to the 21st century, including masterpieces from Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci to Pop Art icon Andy Warhol. Works from the collection are exhibited in museums of the foundation and are also frequently loaned to exhibitions at other museums.

In addition to depot spaces with optimal climate-controlled storage conditions and workshops, the building will also house a special laboratory for graphic material analysis and offices. The foundation aims not only to secure the collection for future generations but also to set new climate standards in construction, emphasized Klassik Stiftung President Ulrike Lorenz. A geothermal system will handle heating and cooling, solar panels will provide electricity, and green roofing will reduce building heat gain on hot days.

The Klassik Stiftung, the second-largest cultural foundation in Germany, comprises more than 27 museums, castles, historic houses, and parks.

