Mountain road - Kitchen in retirement home on fire: Residents safe

A fire broke out in an apartment in a senior citizens' residence in Heppenheim on Boxing Day. For initially unexplained reasons, there was a fire in the kitchen of the fourth-floor apartment in the afternoon; the smoke seeped out via the balcony, as the police reported on Tuesday. The apartment is uninhabitable for the time being. The total damage is in the lower six-figure range. According to the police, the residents of the apartment were not present.

The residents of the other apartments were brought to safety as a precaution by the police patrols and the fire department. They were able to return to the building unharmed after the fire was extinguished. The exact cause of the fire will be investigated in the next few days by the fire investigators of the criminal investigation department in Heppenheim.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de