Instagram video - "Kiss me!" Oliver Pocher celebrates New Year's Eve with his still-wife Amira - and begs for affection

"Happy New Year!" Like many celebrities, Oliver Pocher also sent New Year's greetings to his fans and followers on Instagram. But to the surprise of many, the comedian was not completely alone: his wife Amira also poked her head into the cell phone camera. "Who would have thought it, right?" exclaimed Pocher - not without pride.

But anyone speculating that a relationship comeback was in the offing and that the separated couple had reconciled was quickly proven wrong. "Kiss me," Oliver begs his ex. However, she only laughs derisively, but then briefly holds out her cheek, on which her husband presses a peck.

Oliver Pocher begs and pleads

But that doesn't satisfy Pocher's need for closeness and affection: "Now come on, for the good old days," he begs the mother of his two youngest sons. However, she laughs off this intrusiveness. "Stop it now," she says. Whereupon he leers assaultively: "You want it too!"

But the comedian doesn't stop there: the next video shows Amira filming the fireworks at night. "The fireworks are still burning inside her," Pocher writes about this scene.

However, another video that Pocher posted on New Year's Eve shows that the rest of the evening didn't quite go according to plan. "This is the Instagram reality here," the 45-year-old, now back in the house, says into the camera. "Dad is at home looking after the two small children, Amira is still partying," he sighs. He is very excited about 2024, he says, and gives a brief glimpse into his inner life: It was an "emotional start to the year with Amira", he admits.

But he doesn't have too much time to mope: from Friday, he will be on tour with his new program "Der Liebeskasper". In it, the comedian tries to come to terms with the end of his marriage in a humorous way.

And if you don't want to wait that long: Pocher can also be seen in tonight's episode of "Traumschiff". His role in the ZDF Schmonzette is close to his current life: He plays a cuckolded husband.

