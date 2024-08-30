- Kirchner's artwork to be displayed at the Bridge Museum following the agreement

The Bristol Museum in Berlin is exhibiting a notable piece by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938), titled "Erich Heckel and Otto Mueller Playing Chess", in their newest exhibition. After striking a "equitable and just agreement" with the descendants of the original Jewish owner, Victor Wallerstein, the painting will be showcased starting September 1st in the exhibition "Tales of Modernism. Collectors and their Masterpieces".

The discovery of the Kirchner painting's location was made possible through financial support from the German government, Berlin, the Art Foundation of the States, and the Ernst von Siemens Art Trust, as per the museum's announcement.

Art dealer Wallerstein left for Italy in 1936 to escape the Nazis. In Florence, he encountered further persecution and was compelled to sell his artworks, such as the Kirchner painting, due to the oppressive policies of both German and Italian authorities. He was apprehended by the SS in July 1944 and passed away shortly after. The painting found its way into the Brücke Museum's collection in 1973 through the art market.

Until November 24th, the museum is displaying Wallerstein and seven other Jewish collectors whose works are included in the Brücke Museum's collection. The objective is to commemorate and honor their life stories.

The Brücke Museum in Berlin, apart from the Kirchner exhibition, also has a dedicated showcase for Wallerstein and seven other Jewish collectors until November 24th.

