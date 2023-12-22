King Charles III talks about his "sausage fingers"

A BBC documentary shows King Charles III as he is rarely seen. The monarch is accompanied in the run-up to his coronation and, in one scene, talks about his "sausage fingers".

King Charles III may not necessarily be known for his sense of humor. But apparently the monarch can also laugh at himself, as a new BBC documentary shows. Among other things, it shows: A joking Charles during rehearsals for his coronation, poking fun at his almost legendary sausage fingers alongside his son and heir to the throne Prince William. The production was allowed to portray the royal family behind the scenes in the midst of preparations for the lavish ceremony in May this year.

In one of these private scenes, William struggles to close a ceremonial robe. Much to the amusement of Charles, who does not neglect the self-irony. His son shouldn't worry, after all, he didn't inherit the "sausage fingers" from his father.

The documentary also captured other intimate and funny moments on camera. For example, when the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, forgets his lines during rehearsals and freezes in mid-prayer, the King bursts into giggles.

Critical points are left out

The 90-minute film "Charles III: The Coronation Year" will be broadcast on BBC One on Boxing Day. It shows the King and his closest confidants during the first year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and in the complex preparations for the coronation, for which parts of Westminster Abbey were even recreated in Buckingham Palace.

In addition to the funny scenes described, TV viewers can also mourn with the King. Footage shows Charles being emotionally moved at his mother's funeral. His sister, Princess Anne, also speaks in the documentary about the last days of the Queen's life, whom she never left at the end. For her, it was a "strange feeling of relief" when the crown was removed from the coffin, as if this moment marked the end of her long commitment and duty.

According to British media reports, the film paints a warm and sympathetic picture of the regent. The marriage to Queen Camilla is also portrayed as harmonious throughout. Charles and Camilla are portrayed as a couple who work together and strengthen each other, while other people of their age have long since retired. However, critical issues such as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's accusations of racism and the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are completely omitted.

