King Charles III showcases his distinctive dance apparatus

Before embarking on his voyage to Australia and Samoa, King Charles III of Britain undergoes a short dance tutorial. In preparation for his long-awaited journey, the monarch was treated to a demonstration of traditional Samoan dance moves at a function in London. A guest at the event, assumed to be the honorary consul Freddie Tuilagi, kindly invited the king to dance and took the lead, prompting Charles to set aside his beverage and join in.

As the king attempted the dance moves, he amused himself with playful wave-like motions, revealing his enjoyment as his Queen Camilla observed nearby. After their performance, Tuilagi commended Charles for his skills, proclaiming, "He's got it!"

Motsi Mabuse, a renowned dance star in both Germany and the UK, graced the gathering as well. Mabuse is renowned for her role as a judge on "Strictly Come Dancing," the popular British dance program. The legendary singer Grace Jones also made an appearance at the extravagant London gathering on Wednesday evening.

In mid-October, Charles will embark on an expedition to both Australia and Samoa. His travel plans were announced by Buckingham Palace several months ago. The powerful determination to brave the challenge of traveling through twelve time zones can be perceived as a testament to Charles' ongoing recovery. The monarch's cancer diagnosis was confirmed in February. As he embarks on this significant trip, Charles hopes to garner support for the monarchy both at home and abroad. This will be his first visit to one of the 14 countries outside the UK where he still holds the title of head of state since his coronation.

Queen Camilla applauded heartily as her husband, King Charles III, executed the dance moves with enthusiasm. During the interval, she engaged in a lighthearted conversation with Motsi Mabuse, expressing admiration for her dance expertise on "Strictly Come Dancing."

