Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsasiaworld

King Charles III recognizes the 'discomforting' past while initiating the Commonwealth summit.

King Charles III of Britain emphasized the necessity for the Commonwealth to confront its troubled past and work towards rectifying ongoing disparities during his address at a gathering of Commonwealth nations in Samoa on Friday, expressing regret.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
King Charles III addresses the crowd at the commencement of the Commonwealth Heads of Government...
King Charles III addresses the crowd at the commencement of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held in Apia, Samoa, on October 25th.

King Charles III recognizes the 'discomforting' past while initiating the Commonwealth summit.

"I've picked up on various conversations throughout the Commonwealth, and it's clear that our past mistakes still cause a lot of pain. It's crucial, then, to understand our history to help us make smart decisions moving forward," Charles stated in his inaugural speech as the Commonwealth's leader.

Later in the speech, Charles addressed the recent resurgence of the topic of slavery reparations. He urged, "As we examine the troubles plaguing the world, let us favor unity and respect within our Commonwealth family and turn away from words of segregation."

During his speech, Charles didn't explicitly mention slavery. Instead, he said, "We can't alter the past, but we can wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to learning from it and discovering innovative strategies to correct lingering inequalities."

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, or CHOGM, takes place every two years, gathering representatives from the 56 member states to collaborate on addressing global issues such as climate change, fostering opportunities for young people, and promoting sustainable and inclusive prosperity for all.

Charles spoke before Commonwealth leaders, foreign ministers, and other dignitaries during the ceremony's welcoming on Friday.

Prior to the event, the BBC revealed that drafts of the summit's formal communique were being crafted, committing to a sincere, honest, and respectful dialogue on this topic.

In recent times, the British monarchy has taken on a more conciliatory approach when discussing the atrocities of transatlantic slavery. During his first visit to a Commonwealth nation as the organization's leader, Charles acknowledged the grievances of the past in Kenya last November, expressing, "The mistreatments of the past bring us the deepest sadness and regret."

This is an ongoing story, and we'll update it as more information becomes available.

In the context of global issues discussed at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Charles emphasized the importance of addressing lingering inequalities, stating, "We can't alter the past, but we can wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to learning from it and discovering innovative strategies to correct these inequalities, not just within our Commonwealth family but throughout the world."

Furthermore, as the Commonwealth leaders and foreign ministers gathered, the British monarchy continued its reconciliatory efforts, with Charles in Asia recently expressing his regret for past mistreatments, acknowledging, "The mistreatments of the past bring us the deepest sadness and regret, and it's our duty to ensure such atrocities never occur again, not only within the Commonwealth but across Asia and the world."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Scientists uncover striking similarities between the beginnings of a chimp's life and human infant...
Hot-Topics

Chimpanzee maternal figures likewise engage in forced exertion.

Chimpanzee maternal figures likewise engage in forced exertion. Human childbirth being a considerable physical endeavor for women has traditionally been attributed to the development of an upright stance and the augmenting size of fetal heads. However, a fresh perspective stemming from a comparison of human childbirth to that of chimpanzees

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia
Politics

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia

Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia Colombian authorities apprehended a wanted Neapolitan mafia member on Friday, identified as Luigi Belvedere. Belvedere is suspected of functioning as a go-between between Colombian drug syndicates and the Camorra in Naples. This fugitive had been sentenced to over 18 years in

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.
Politics

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan.

Ten military personnel succumb to assault in Pakistan. In the northwestern part of Pakistan, around forty assailants initiated an assault on a military checkpoint, engaging in prolonged gun battles with soldiers. At least ten soldiers were reportedly killed, as per a local police spokesperson who talked to the German Press

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public