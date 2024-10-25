King Charles III recognizes the 'discomforting' past while initiating the Commonwealth summit.

"I've picked up on various conversations throughout the Commonwealth, and it's clear that our past mistakes still cause a lot of pain. It's crucial, then, to understand our history to help us make smart decisions moving forward," Charles stated in his inaugural speech as the Commonwealth's leader.

Later in the speech, Charles addressed the recent resurgence of the topic of slavery reparations. He urged, "As we examine the troubles plaguing the world, let us favor unity and respect within our Commonwealth family and turn away from words of segregation."

During his speech, Charles didn't explicitly mention slavery. Instead, he said, "We can't alter the past, but we can wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to learning from it and discovering innovative strategies to correct lingering inequalities."

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, or CHOGM, takes place every two years, gathering representatives from the 56 member states to collaborate on addressing global issues such as climate change, fostering opportunities for young people, and promoting sustainable and inclusive prosperity for all.

Charles spoke before Commonwealth leaders, foreign ministers, and other dignitaries during the ceremony's welcoming on Friday.

Prior to the event, the BBC revealed that drafts of the summit's formal communique were being crafted, committing to a sincere, honest, and respectful dialogue on this topic.

In recent times, the British monarchy has taken on a more conciliatory approach when discussing the atrocities of transatlantic slavery. During his first visit to a Commonwealth nation as the organization's leader, Charles acknowledged the grievances of the past in Kenya last November, expressing, "The mistreatments of the past bring us the deepest sadness and regret."

This is an ongoing story, and we'll update it as more information becomes available.

