"New Year Honors" - King Charles honors Shirley Bassey

As the year draws to a close, the British King Charles III (75) is once again awarding numerous honorary degrees. Over 1,200 "New Year Honors" are awarded to people from public life or private individuals who have made a special contribution to society. The oldest new honoree is 97, the youngest just nine years old. This year, King Charles' list once again includes a number of well-known stars.

Singer Shirley Bessey (86), for example, who went down in music and film history at the same time with her theme songs for three Bond films ("Goldfinger", "Moonraker" and "Diamond Fever"). Bassey, who has been Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) since 1999, will in future also bear the title Companion of Honor in honour of her services to music. The special thing about this award, as the Daily Mail writes: Only 65 people are allowed to hold this title at the same time during their lifetime, so Bessey would be number 64.

Highest honor for Ridley Scott

Director Ridley Scott (86), who most recently captured the life story of Napoleon Bonaparte on film, can also look forward to another honor. He is now the recipient of Britain's highest order of merit, the Knight Grand Cross. Charles' mother Elizabeth II (1926-2022) had already knighted Scott in 2003, bestowing him with the title of Sir - also as part of the New Year's Honors at the time.

Meanwhile, 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke (37) is brand new to the illustrious ranks of British dignitaries. However, she was not honored for her acting, but for her social commitment. Together with her mother Jenny, she founded the charity SameYou, which has set itself the task of supporting people who have suffered brain damage. Clarke's mother survived two brain haemorrhages herself and set up the charity as a result. Both women now hold the title of Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Charles also paid tribute to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (67): he received the Knight Grand Cross and can now call himself Sir Justin. Welby presided over the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla (76) in May of this year.

