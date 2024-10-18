Kim's top-tier military personnel will undergo training in Russia, focusing on Ukraine's circumstances.

North Korea is currently aiding Russia in the Ukraine conflict with a substantial supply of artillery shells, rockets, and anti-tank missiles. Now, it's reported that approximately 12,000 soldiers are being mobilized for deployment in Ukraine, with South Korea confirming the first partial deployment. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers are stationed in military support points in various Russian cities, such as Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk, and are expected to join combat zones following training. Further deployments are anticipated, as per the intelligence agency in Seoul. NATO has yet to confirm these reports. This potential involvement of North Korea in a foreign conflict would be extensive.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte presently maintains that they cannot verify reports of North Korean soldiers actively engaging in the war. However, this stance may change as NATO continues to collaborate closely with its partners, particularly South Korea, to obtain more information.

The South Korean intelligence agency alleges that the North Korean special forces were transported to Russia on a Russian naval transport ship between October 8 and 13. This supposedly confirms North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Satellite images claimed to depict the troop deployment were released by the intelligence agency.

Moreover, the intelligence agency reported that the North Korean soldiers were equipped with Russian uniforms, weapons, and fake identification papers to conceal their identity. Following acclimatization training, they are expected to be sent to the frontlines. The intelligence agency stated that a second transport is likely to follow soon.

South Korea's intelligence agency further reported that North Korea has been supplying Russia with over 13,000 containers of artillery shells, rockets, anti-tank missiles, and lethal weapons since August. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called an emergency meeting, labeling North Korea's support for Russia's war as a "major security threat" to his country and the international community.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered the alleged troop deployments as evidence of Russia's intent to intensify the war and involve its allies. Zelensky predicted that such involvement would constitute the "first step towards World War III." He, however, did not provide sources for his information about the North Korean soldiers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed such reports last week as false news.

In a joint meeting in June, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement providing mutual military aid in case of an attack on either country. Some observers speculate that North Korea may have received assurances from Russia that it would safeguard it in case of an escalation of the dispute over its nuclear program with the West.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell voiced concern about North Korea's increasing involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea has been providing Russia with weapons and ammunition, and there are reports that North Korean soldiers have already participated in combat in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the Donetsk region at the beginning of October.

Following the alleged deployment of North Korean troops, China called on the parties involved to de-escalate the situation. "China's stance on the Ukraine crisis remains consistent and clear," the Foreign Ministry stated in response to a query. Beijing advocates for a political solution to the dispute.

China claims to maintain a neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict. Beijing and Moscow have significantly strengthened their relations in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. The West accuses China of providing Russia with economic support that is essential for the Ukraine war. Russia, however, has denied reports of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside its troops in Ukraine. North Korea and Russia have bolstered their military relationships in recent years. Experts have long reported that Russia is using North Korean missiles in Ukraine, which both Moscow and Pyongyang deny.

The leadership in Pyongyang maintains a large standing army of 1.2 million soldiers, making it one of the most significant standing armies worldwide. However, experts raise questions regarding the North Koreans' combat effectiveness and the quality of their equipment, with some speculating that they could ultimately serve as cannon fodder.

