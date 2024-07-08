Kim's sister threatens South Korea with "terrible catastrophe"

For the first time since 2018, the South Korean military has been conducting drills at the border with the hostile neighboring country. Shortly after, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean dictator, threatened unprecedented military consequences and hinted at declaring war.

The powerful sister of the North Korean ruler described the latest drills of the South Korean military as "suicidal hysteria" in an announcement carried by state media. For further provocations, she warned of unspecified military consequences. A few days earlier, South Korea had resumed shooting drills at land and sea borders with the North - the first such drills since the suspension of an agreement from June 2018, which had temporarily eased military tensions at the border.

"The question is, why has the enemy started such military drills near the border, a suicidal hysteria, for which he must face a terrible disaster," Kim Yo Jong was quoted as saying in a statement disseminated by state media. She accused the conservative government of the neighboring country of deliberately heating up tensions to avoid an internal crisis.

If North Korea deems, according to its own criteria, that Seoul has violated its sovereignty and committed an act equivalent to a declaration of war, "our military will immediately fulfill the tasks and duties assigned to them by the Constitution," she declared. The South Korean Defense Ministry independently announced plans to continue the drills as planned.

