Kimmich expresses his interest in Barça and highlights the contractual aspect.

Joshua Kimmich often gets connected with FC Barcelona, yet no substantial moves have materialized. Recently, the German national team captain is expressing high praise for his ex-coach Hansi Flick's team once more. This isn't a transfer demand, but the opportunity has never been more apparent.

Is Joshua Kimmich planning to extend his agreement with FC Bayern again or switch to new territories following a decade with the German record champions in 2025's summer? Kimmich's uncertain future was a significant topic at the pre-match conference, especially as Kimmich was an avid Barcelona supporter during his teenage years.

Responding directly to a question about joining or dismissing Barcelona, Kimmich replied with an equivalent straightforward answer: "In football, you shouldn't dismiss anything without reason. I'm not considering it now. However, you should never dismiss anything, particularly in football."

Kimmich previously stated, "Playing against Barcelona is always a unique experience." He also acknowledged being connected to Barcelona from time to time, but it's not the main reason behind Wednesday's (9 pm/DAZN and live updates on ntv.de) game. Instead, it's simply because Barcelona is a massive club with a rich and successful past. Furthermore, Barcelona currently boasts an intriguing team under the guidance of Bayern's former coach, Hansi Flick.

"Everyone's generally aware of my contract situation"

The scenario becomes clearer as Kimmich transitioned into a professional footballer, and he observed Barcelona games with keen interest. "Barcelona and Spain, particularly with Xavi Hernández, who was my hero during my childhood, had a significant impact on me," Kimmich recounted: "And with Pep [Guardiola] as the coach and the Tiki-Taka, it introduced a small revolution in football, how they overpowered their opponents."

However, Kimmich's Barcelona admiration doesn't imply that he'll depart Bayern for free at season's end to join Barcelona and his former coach, Hansi Flick. FC Bayern remains Kimmich's primary priority, especially since he can play in midfield under the new coach, Vincent Kompany, and serves as a vital, unquestioned leader.

Kimmich skipped discussing his future and contract talks with FC Bayern ahead of the Barcelona game. "Everyone is already aware of my contract situation. What I discuss with the club remains confidential," he said. The press conference quickly concluded as the power went out in the team hotel.

