Angelo Stiller demonstrated no holdback during his initial training stint with the German national soccer team. This wasn't a shock to Joshua Kimmich, the team's new captain, who had anticipated no less from the 23-year-old Stiller. After all, Kimmich has experiences with Stiller from their time together at FC Bayern Munich, where Stiller was recognized for his bravery on the field.

When Kimmich refers to Stiller having "cojones," he's alluding to Stiller's fearlessness in the game. As a young player and later a youth team member at Bayern Munich, Stiller would often train with the professionals and even played a few games. Even back then, Stiller was always the type of player "who loves the ball, who loves to play soccer, who's technically skilled, and who isn't afraid," as Kimmich recalls.

Nagelsmann: "Stiller brings plenty to the table"

Now, Stiller has officially joined the DFB team following the home European Championship. As Julian Nagelsmann, the team's coach, stated in Herzogenaurach, "Stiller brings plenty to the table," and it's about time he showed what he's got amongst the country's best players.

Nagelsmann is searching for successors for Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan in the midfield, and Stiller could be the long-term solution. Accompanying him is Aleksandar Pavlovic, just 20 years old and already a regular in the Bayern Munich professional team. Both players are now the new prodigies of the DFB.

Stiller and Pavlovic - two Munich natives in the national team

"Both share a similar profile. Both have strong technical skills, both possess good passing abilities," said Kimmich about Stiller and Pavlovic. And both were born in Munich. "It's always great to have players like that in the team, who are eager and love soccer," said the 29-year-old Kimmich. Stiller and Pavlovic share much in common.

The younger one, Pavlovic, has already made an international debut, and Stiller could make his own debut in the Nations League, either this Saturday (8:45 PM/ZDF) in Düsseldorf against Hungary or later in Amsterdam against the Netherlands. Stiller is vying for his chance on the training ground. Before the game, he said, "I believe I can hold my own in this team." A fearless Stiller.

