Kimmich and Goretzka still questionable for FC Bayern

Thomas Tuchel had to improvise on the double six against Stuttgart. The FC Bayern coach also faces the same threat in the last game of the year in Wolfsburg.

Munich players Leon Goretzka (l) and Joshua Kimmich in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bundesliga - Kimmich and Goretzka still questionable for FC Bayern

The appearances of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for FC Bayern 's Bundesliga opener at VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday (20:30/Sky) are questionable. Coach Thomas Tuchel described the complicated situation on Tuesday as "more or less an hourly or two-hourly update" for the midfielders, who have been missing through illness recently. "We hope, but it's going to be super tight."

Kimmich and Goretzka were ruled out at short notice against VfB Stuttgart (3-0) on Sunday. Raphael Guerreiro and youngster Aleksandar Pavlović, who did their job convincingly, were the emergency solutions in the back six.

As for the substitute goalkeepers, Tuchel believes that Daniel Peretz will continue to deputize for the injured Sven Ulreich. Overall, the Bayern coach hopes that "there won't be any more absences." Tuchel is already without attacking players Kingsley Coman (torn muscle fiber in his right calf) and Serge Gnabry (muscle injury) as well as full-back Noussair Mazraoui (torn muscle bundle in his left calf).

Source: www.stern.de

