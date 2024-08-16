Skip to content
Kim Kardashian: "My kids want to hook up with me"

Kim Kardashian has four children with her ex-husband, the rapper Kanye West. She has shared that her four children have very specific wishes for a new man in her life.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly gets dating advice from her children. "It's so funny because my kids are trying to set me up," the 43-year-old told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

Her four children from her now-divorced marriage to rapper Kanye West are open to their mother dating again - "but I'm not," said Kardashian. The four are "very specific" and make lists. Her eight-year-old son Saint wants her to date "any basketball or football player," Kardashian revealed.

The entrepreneur filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and briefly dated comedian Pete Davidson afterwards. Before West, she had relationships with football players Reggie Bush and Miles Austin, and was briefly married to basketball player Kris Humphries. Between 2000 and 2004, Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas.

Kim, while discussing her children's dating advice on "The Tonight Show," admitted, "♪ I'm not goinging to lie ♪, I'm not interested in dating anyone right now." Saint, one of her children, suggested she should date "any basketball or football player."

