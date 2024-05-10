Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kid North West will join the cast of 'The Lion King' live performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

A news release from Wednesday announced that Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, will be performing at the "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" live concert event. She'll be joining stars like Heather Headley, Lebo M., Billy Eichner, Jeremy Irons, Bradley Gibson, Nathan Lane, and Grammy winner Lebo M. Jennifer Hudson is also expected to attend as a special guest.

North West's specific role in the event hasn't been confirmed, but she's already got some showbiz experience under her belt. She voiced the character Mini in "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" and has performed on stage with her father Kanye West before.

This highly anticipated event will be held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and honor the 30-year history of the beloved Disney franchise. It will include musical numbers, actors, and costumes from the original 1994 animated film, the acclaimed Broadway musical, and the 2019 live-action reboot.

Tickets for "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" are now on sale for the performance on May 24 and 25 in LA. Disney+ will eventually broadcast the live concert as a streaming special.

North West isn't the only kid connected to the "Lion King" franchise. Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z, is set to appear in the upcoming movie "Mufasa" – the live-action prequel to "The Lion King."

At 10 years old, North West is poised to make a captivating appearance with some established stars and wow the audience with her musical talent.

Source: edition.cnn.com