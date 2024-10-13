Kim Jong-un's sister issues a threat of impending disaster against South Korea.

Reports suggest that South Korean drones have distributed propaganda leaflets in North Korea multiple times recently. This is according to Pyongyang's statements, followed by stern warnings.

The powerful sister of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has issued a stern warning in response to the alleged incursion of South Korean propaganda drones into her nation's airspace. Should another South Korean drone be detected in the airspace over Pyongyang, it could potentially lead to a devastating outcome, Kim Yo Jong cautioned.

On October 3 and again on Wednesday and Thursday, the North Korean regime accused South Korea of deploying drones with propaganda leaflets into Pyongyang's airspace. Initially, South Korea's defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, refuted these claims. However, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff later clarified, stating they were unable to confirm whether North Korea's accusations were accurate or not.

In response to South Korea's refusal to validate the drone operations, Kim Jong Un's sister publicly labeled South Korea's military as "military gangsters" who had no remorse. According to North Korea's state-run news agency, KCNA, the drones released leaflets filled with "inflammatory lies" and trash. This was a blatant violation of international law and a serious military attack, the report asserted.

South Korea delivers K-Pop, North Korea disperses rubbish

Despite efforts from the South Korean government to halt them, activists from the South have been sending balloons filled with leaflets and materials such as USB sticks carrying South Korean K-Pop music and TV shows over the border. Since May, Pyongyang has launched thousands of trash-filled balloons into South Korea. The South Korean military has issued warnings of potential military retaliation if the campaign poses a serious risk to the civilian population. However, no damages have been reported from the balloons thus far.

The two Koreas remain technically at war, having never signed a peace treaty to conclude the conflict that began in 1950 and ended in 1953 with an armistice. Relations between the two nations are currently strained, with North Korea's leader, Kim, recently stating that his country would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if attacked from the South.

