North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un has celebrated New Year's Eve with his wife, daughter and tens of thousands of other people: Footage released on Monday by state television station KCTV showed Kim, with his daughter Ju Ae on his arm, and his wife Ri Sol Ju walking to their seats in Pyongyang's...

Kim Jong Un celebrates New Year's Eve with his wife and daughter in Pyongyang's giant stadium

According to the television images, tens of thousands of people greeted the ruling family, while Kim's wife clapped and smiled and Kim himself waved to the roaring crowd. At one point, he kissed his daughter on the cheek.

The performance heralded the start of the new year, the official news agency KCNA reported. At 00:00 sharp, the bells "rang solemnly" while the New Year's torch was lit and fireworks lit up the sky over Pyongyang.

At the end of the performance, the entire stadium erupted once again in "cheers" for Kim, a presenter reported, while footage of people waving North Korean flags was shown.

