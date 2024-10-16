Kim is anticipating the arrival of her third offspring.

During the sunny season, personality Kim Gloss stirred up her Instagram followers with a stunning declaration. Now, she's ready to share some delightful news: she's expecting her third child.

The popular figure took to the social media platform to share this heartwarming update, using a video montage assembled from her family life moments with spouse Alexander Beliaikin and their two marvelous daughters. Kim became well-known for participating in RTL shows like "Germany's Got Talent" and "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!".

As the video reaches its climax, a Polaroid camera captures a photograph, revealing the growing bump of Kim's baby. She festively captioned the snapshot with "New Chapter."

This joyous event will increase the family size to six. For Kim Gloss and Alexander, this is their second child together, born in 2022. Their family already includes her daughter from an earlier union with Rocco Stark, son of Uwe Ochsenknecht, and his son from a past relationship.

As the baby news made its way across the online community, applauses sprang up. Influential figures like Jessica Haller and Yeliz Koc, along with countless fans, offered their warm congratulations. Natascha Ochsenknecht, among others, shared her joy with the following message: "I had a feeling when meeting you recently. What great news, congratulations!"

Just a few weeks ago, Kim Gloss startled her followers with some challenging news. "Hey everyone, it's been pretty quiet around here lately, and there's a reason for that. I had to undergo head surgery due to a brain tumor," she disclosed in an Instagram story. Kim was diagnosed with a meningioma, a type of solid tumor that grows from the meninges, many layers of protective tissue surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Thankfully, meningiomas are considered slow-growing and generally noncancerous (benign) tumors.

