Kim initiated the destruction of roads leading to South Korea

As of recently, South Korean sources have noticed North Korea taking steps to dismantle the neglected roads at the border. Military officials have reported observed actions suggesting the upcoming destruction of these paths, such as installations of screens concealing the ongoing work. The demolition might commence as soon as today, according to South Korean military spokesperson Lee Sung Joon.

This demolition effort coincides with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's intention to cut off any and all ties with South Korea, positioning it as North Korea's sworn enemy.

Lee also brought up the possibility of North Korea launching a space rocket. If North Korea proceeds with this action, it would be considered a violation of the United Nations' regulations concerning prohibited tests of long-range rocket technology. Additionally, the military officials are anticipating North Korea to execute minor provocations to escalate the pressure on Seoul.

North Korea has been pointing fingers at South Korea for supposedly sending drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times in this month. On Sunday, the North Korean Ministry of Defense declared that they have issued preliminary instructions for artillery and other military units stationed along the border to stay prepared, ready to strike at moment's notice. An imminent assault could potentially reduce all of South Korea into a heap of ashes.

