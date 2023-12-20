Skip to content
Killed 14-year-old girl from Bad Emstal: charges filed

Almost three months after the alleged murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bad Emstal in northern Hesse, the public prosecutor's office in Kassel has brought charges against a 21-year-old man. He is alleged to have strangled the schoolgirl to satisfy his sex drive, the public prosecutor's office...

View of the Justitia above the entrance to a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Almost three months after the alleged murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bad Emstal in northern Hesse, the public prosecutor's office in Kassel has brought charges against a 21-year-old man. He is alleged to have strangled the schoolgirl to satisfy his sex drive, the public prosecutor's office told the German Press Agency on request.

He is also accused of having made another crime possible by disturbing the peace of the dead. The accused - an acquaintance of the girl - is said to have touched the body in a sexually motivated manner after the killing.

The body of the 14-year-old was discovered at the end of September on the edge of a country lane in Bad Emstal ( Kassel district). The teenager had been missing since the previous evening. The suspect was arrested the day after the girl was found on suspicion of murder. The 21-year-old has been in custody ever since.

Because he was 20 years old at the time of the crime and therefore an adolescent, a youth chamber of the Kassel district court is responsible for the case. The regional court must now decide whether to admit the charges, only then can trial dates be set.

