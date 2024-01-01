Ukraine war - Kiev's presidential advisor: Russia has long been dead

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mychajlo Podoljak considers Russia's threats of further attacks against Ukraine to be pure boasting. Because Russia is actually "long dead". However, the Kremlin is not yet aware of this fact, said the member of President Volodomyr Zelenskyi's advisory staff on New Year's Day in Kiev.

"Sometimes, when a person dies, he doesn't know it, but he is dead. And this is exactly the case with Russia - it is already dead, but it does not fully understand this yet," Podolyak was further quoted as saying by the Unian agency.

A few hours earlier, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had announced further attacks against Ukraine during a visit to wounded soldiers in a Moscow military clinic.

Starting a war with Ukraine was the "fatal decision of an uneducated person with the surname Putin", Podoljak said about the Russian president's war plans almost two years ago.

Podoljak was of the opinion that Russia had not only lost out militarily as a result of this war. "Roughly speaking, Russia's prestige is being destroyed, Russia's historical weight is being destroyed, Russia's influence, its participation in international institutions, its economic participation in the modern world is being destroyed, Podoljak said.

"The agony of Russia is happening now, and they are not yet aware of it, so they are celebrating a feast during the plague," Podolyak said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de