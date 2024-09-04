- Kiev Utilizes People's Park Stadium for European Cup Matches (Paraphrased)

At the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, due to the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Cup games are set to be held once more. Various news sources mention that football team Dynamo Kyiv will play its initial four group matches of the Europa League in the HSV stadium.

Originally, the "Hamburger Abendblatt" reported this. Yet, the HSV has not officially confirmed this upon dpa's inquiry. Dynamo had previously announced this on their website on Monday.

Encounter with Lazio Rome

The location is already listed as the venue on the official UEFA website. Dynamo will square off against Lazio Rome on September 25 (21:00), Ferencvaros Budapest on November 7, the Czech team Viktoria Pilsen on November 28, and the Latvian club FK RFS on January 30. In the new competition structure, Kyiv will play away at TSG Hoffenheim.

The previous season, Kyiv's league rival Shakhtar Donetsk played its home matches in the Champions League and the playoff match against Olympique Marseille in the Europa League. Donetsk emerged as Ukrainian champions last season, while Kyiv ended up as runners-up.

In the new competition structure, Dynamo Kyiv will face TSG Hoffenheim as an away match. The Europa League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Lazio Rome is scheduled to take place at the Volksparkstadion, with the encounter set for September 25.

Read also: