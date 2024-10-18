Kiev records substantial drone assault at 06:57.

Ukraine Reports Another Large-Scale Drone Attack from RussiaApparently, Russia has conducted another major drone assault, as per Ukrainian reports. Throughout the night, the Ukrainian Air Force issued alerts about hovering drones across various parts of the country. The military administration of Kyiv stated in the morning that it experienced one of the most extensive drone assaults on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine's history. The military administration claimed that all drones heading towards the capital could've been intercepted. The assault on Kyiv lasted over four and a half hours. An air alert is still in effect in certain regions. No information regarding casualties or damage has been released yet.

06:40 Biden and Scholz to Discuss Ukraine Support During MeetingToday, US President Joe Biden will have a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, which is around three months prior to Biden's term end. The primary focus of this meeting is anticipated to revolve around supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. According to the White House, a four-way meeting involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also under consideration, with Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts slated for discussion.

06:08 Russian Test of Nuclear Missile Unit's ReadinessAs per the state-run Russian news agency RIA, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, the commanders of the strategic Russian nuclear forces are testing the readiness of their unit stationed in the city of Bologoye. This exercise includes maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's "Victory Plan" as "Frightening"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" as "frightening." In advance of the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully promoted his plan, Orban wrote on Facebook that arming Ukraine is "dangerous." Orban has advocated for negotiations with Moscow for quite some time and has even served as a self-proclaimed mediator, visiting Kyiv and the Kremlin without securing any noteworthy results.

03:26 Ukraine Denies "Bild" Report on Nuclear WeaponsIn response to reports alleging plans for Ukraine to rearm with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement. "We categorically refute the claims of unnamed sources from the "Bild" newspaper regarding Ukraine's supposed intentions to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Previously, President Zelensky had also rejected these allegations at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russian Forces Pressure Defense Lines in Chasiv YarRussian troops are attempting to breach the Ukrainian defense lines in the Chasiv Yar area, as reported by the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. There are intense fights in the area. Whenever the Russians fail to make progress, they are trying to locate weak spots in the defense using small probing attacks, Bobovnikova said. The Ukrainian military's objective is to cut off the Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Advocates for Removal of Weapon RestrictionsThe head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, is calling on US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to eliminate restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The impetus is Selenskyj's victory plan. "Selenskyj's requests are primarily directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could make a highly significant contribution to the implementation of Selenskyj's plan by lifting range limitations and supplying effective weapons," Heusgen told the German editorial network. "The visit of the US President to Berlin on Friday would be an ideal occasion for such a declaration."

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies for Drone ProductionThe US Department of the Treasury will levy sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and production of long-range drones. These Garpiya drones are currently being used by Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese companies providing components and technology. The US sanctions target three companies and one individual.

22:20 Zelensky Supports Theory of 10,000 North Korean Soldiers Fighting on Russia's SideAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon be engaged on Russia's side against Ukraine. Selenskyj has intelligence suggesting that these soldiers are undergoing preparation for deployment, he mentioned during his visit to Brussels. If this transpires, it would signify "the initial step towards a world war." Selenskyj did not disclose where the information about the North Korean soldiers originated. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had expressed concern on Wednesday in Seoul about the increasing involvement of North Korea in the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. North Korea has provided Russia with weapons and ammunition, and North Korean soldiers are also reportedly participating in the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the Donetsk region at the beginning of October.

21:54 Manfred Weber: "We Keep the War at Bay by Supporting Ukraine"

Manfred Weber, head of the EPP group in the EU Parliament, is pushing for stronger European backing of Ukraine. "I want more, and it's doable. Europe is a large continent, financially and economically robust. We can afford it. We need to understand that this investment is an investment in our safety. We keep the war at bay by supporting Ukraine," Weber stated in an interview with Phoenix during the EU summit in Brussels. While extremist viewpoints exist in Europe, the majority of European citizens back Ukraine. Yet, there are numerous debates and uncertainties at the national level. "Berlin should also make it crystal clear that Ukraine should now be considered for NATO membership prospects," Weber urged.

21:38 Defense Ministers to Discuss Plan for Enhanced NATO CompatibilityDefense ministers from NATO nations will discuss at their autumn meeting on Friday the advancement of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. They will address an initiative to boost the standardization of weaponry and ammunition. "Standards set the groundwork for our joint combat abilities," emphasizes NATO's new Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, in anticipation of the talks. Improved implementation of standards could potentially cut the cost of acquiring defense equipment as well. Shortcomings in standardization within the alliance, such as those in the German-Dutch corps, where Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition can't be used in German howitzers, and vice versa, will be brought up as an example.

21:18 Trump: Zelensky Should Have Prevented the ConflictUS presidential candidate Donald Trump places partial responsibility for the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Ukrainian President Zelensky. "He should have never allowed this conflict to occur," Trump comments during a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. Trump also raises concerns about US aid to Ukraine, which is being targeted by Russia. "Zelensky is one of the best negotiators I've ever seen. Every time he comes, we give him 100 billion dollars. No one else has ever received as much money. It's unheard of."

20:50 Ukraine Appeals for Global Assistance in Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal appealed to about 50 nations at a summit in Switzerland for global support in mine clearance. "I implore the entire civilized world to amplify its aid for Ukraine in mine clearance," Schmyhal said in Lausanne. Landmines are now present in up to a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the start of the war, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers – the size of Baden-Württemberg. The UN reports that 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Allegations of Nuclear ArmsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes media reports that he had suggested a potential rearmament of his country with nuclear weapons during his EU summit appearance (see entry from 18:24). "We have never discussed building nuclear weapons," the president clarified. Instead, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons on its territory in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invalidated these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only viable option for Ukraine.

19:48 Rutte: NATO will do everything to guarantee Ukraine's survival

New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte guaranteed Ukraine that war-torn country will become closer to the alliance. Rutte assured this at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels: "Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and until that happens, we will do everything to ensure Ukraine remains victorious." Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's aspiration to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Rutte and Zelensky then participated in a working dinner of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the defense minister level of the 32 member states.

