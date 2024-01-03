Kiev: Putin's party seeks fighters for its own private army

The paramilitary Espanola Battalion has been fighting alongside Moscow in Ukraine since 2022. According to Kiev, the unit now functions as a private military company and is subordinate to Russia's ruling party. The unit is now set to grow further with new recruits.

According to Ukrainian sources, Vladimir Putin's ruling party "United Russia" is recruiting volunteers for its own private army, the Espanola Battalion. According to Kiev's military intelligence service HUR, the formation was previously part of the paramilitary Vostok Battalion. According to the report, Espanola has been under the control of United Russia as a private military company since last year. The party is said to have already invested money in the unit and started looking for new fighters.

Kremlin leader Putin is non-partisan. "However, United Russia, which formally reports to former President Dmitry Medvedev, is described by experts as a mainstay of Putin's power apparatus. According to the HUR, the Espanola Battalion is made up of Russian soccer hooligans, neo-Nazis and impoverished men from Russia and the occupied territories in Ukraine.

In August, former Russian national soccer player Andrei Solomatin announced that he would be joining the unit. According to Kiev, the mercenary group in the regions conquered by Moscow in Ukraine is luring new fighters with a salary of 220,000 roubles, the equivalent of almost 2,200 euros. The contracts have a minimum term of six months.

As the Ukrainian online newspaper Kyiv Independent reports, the battalion has been in existence since 2022. According to the BBC , the group was placed under the command of the Redut mercenary unit, which is subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense, last March. The name Espanola comes from the call sign of the unit's commander, Stanislav Orlov. In an earlier interview, Orlov claimed that 550 fighters would serve in the battalion, including 100 drone pilots. In September, the unit announced that it was operating in the Bachmut area. The information cannot be verified.

