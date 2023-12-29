Russian war of aggression - Kiev: Massive Russian airstrike since the beginning of the war

According to information from Kiev, Russia has carried out the "most massive air attack" on Ukraine since the start of the war. According to the Ukrainian air force, 158 missiles and combat drones were used against the country. The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeryj Saluschnyj spoke of 122 rockets and cruise missiles as well as 36 drones.

The air defense was able to intercept over 70 percent of them. The attack was carried out in several waves from different directions and using strategic bombers.

Dead and injured

According to official information from Kiev, at least twelve people were killed in the attacks. The number of injured was given as 75, as reported by Ukrainian media citing the Ministry of the Interior.

In the city of Dnipro alone, 5 civilians were killed and more than 20 injured, according to the local military administration. Russia had covered large parts of the country with attacks during the night and in the morning.

"Around 110 rockets were launched, the majority of which were shot down," wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on his Telegram channel. The highest officially reported number of Russian missiles fired at Ukraine in one day to date was over 90.

According to Selenskyj, the damage in the civilian sector was extensive, with a maternity ward, educational institutions, a shopping center and many private homes being hit. He backed up his statements with a video showing, among other things, a completely destroyed shopping center.

Air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat emphasized: "Practically everything flew except Kalibr cruise missiles." Kinshal hypersonic missiles, S-300 ballistic missiles, various cruise missiles and long-range Iranian-made drones were used. Around 18 strategic bombers were in the air.

Nationwide air alert

During the night, Russia had already attacked Ukraine from several directions with drones and missiles. Lviv had been attacked by more than ten Shahed kamikaze drones, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram. There are said to have been several strikes. In the Sumy region, the impact of a missile in the town of Konotop injured three people and damaged an apartment building and a workshop. More than ten rockets also fell at night in Kharkiv. There was initially no official information on casualties. The extent of the damage had to be verified, it was said.

The second wave of air strikes followed in the morning. A nationwide air alert was issued due to the attacks. Ukrainians were called upon to take shelter in air raid shelters. The capital Kiev and the industrial city of Dnipro were also targeted by the Russians. Explosions were reported from both cities with over a million inhabitants. It was initially unclear whether the explosions were caused by Russian missiles or whether they were fired by air defense systems.

Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine more than 22 months ago and has repeatedly fired at civilian targets far behind the front line. Last winter, energy supply facilities were the main target of Russian attacks. Experts are warning of a repeat of this tactic this winter. Moscow's aim is to plunge the Ukrainians into cold and darkness in order to increase war-weariness. Attacks on civilian objects are considered war crimes.

Source: www.stern.de