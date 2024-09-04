- Kiev hosts European Cup matches at the People's Park Stadium's venue

At Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, owing to the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Cup matches are set to return. Both HSV, a second division squad, and Dynamo Kyiv have confirmed that the Ukrainian football club will host its initial four group stage matches of the Europa League at the Hanseatic stadium. Various news outlets, such as the "Hamburger Abendblatt," had earlier reported on this.

Showdown with Lazio Rome

Dynamo will compete against Lazio Rome on September 25 (9:00 PM), Ferencvaros Budapest on November 7, the Czech team Viktoria Pilsen on November 28, and the Latvian club FK RFS on January 30. In the revised competition structure, Kyiv will play away against TSG Hoffenheim.

Last season, Kyiv's league rival Shakhtar Donetsk played its home matches in the Champions League and the playoff face-off for the Europa League round of 16 against Olympique Marseille. Donetsk emerged as the Ukrainian champions last season, while Kyiv clinched the runner-up position.

