Kiev concludes security agreement with Warsaw

At a time when the worst attacks on Ukraine in the past few months have occurred, President Zelenskyy travels to Warsaw. There, he signs a security agreement with Poland. The treaty includes the establishment of a military unit made up of Ukrainians living in Poland.

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a bilateral security agreement in Warsaw. "He who defends Ukraine today defends himself," Tusk said. Zelenskyy described the treaty as "ambitious." "It is suitable for protecting the lives of our people and resisting Russian evil," Zelenskyy said.

In the treaty, it is planned to develop a mechanism for shooting down "Russian rockets and drones in the Ukrainian airspace that were fired towards Poland." Additionally, the agreement states that Poland will consider supplying more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The country has already given ten aircraft of this type to Kiev. According to Ukrainian media, it is now about 14 more jets. Tusk emphasized that a condition is that Poland receives adequate replacement from Western partners for the fighter jets.

Poland is also encouraged to encourage Ukrainian citizens living on its territory to join the army in their homeland. Zelenskyy said that in Poland, a unit of Ukrainian volunteers should be formed and trained, which would then fight in Ukraine. He spoke of a "Ukrainian legion."

At least 26 people killed in today's attacks

In the early afternoon, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki. Zelenskyy's visit to Poland took place on a day of heavy Russian rocket attacks on his country, in which at least 26 people were killed. In Kiev, a large children's hospital was hit. "There are no words, no documents, no political declarations that would suffice to condemn the aggressor," Tusk said. EU and NATO member Poland is one of the most politically and militarily active supporters of the attacked Ukraine. In addition, Poland has taken in nearly a million refugees from its neighboring country.

Ukraine has so far concluded security agreements with the EU and 19 individual countries, including the US, Japan, and Germany. These formalize the already granted military and civilian support and offer further aid for a period of ten years.

The NATO summit to mark the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance takes place from July 9-11 in Washington. The heads of state and government of the 32 member states will discuss, among other things, further aid for Ukraine. Zelenskyy is also invited to the meeting.

