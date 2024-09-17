Kiev and Moscow on track to surpass one million fatalities each

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, extensive casualties have been reported, with unofficial estimates suggesting that tens of thousands of soldiers have been injured or lost their lives on both sides. As per investigations by the U.S. newspaper "Wall Street Journal" (WSJ), Ukraine has reportedly suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, while Russia is estimated to have lost approximately 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured. Neither Ukraine's Kiev nor Russia's Moscow released any official figures regarding their respective losses.

These figures correlate with the estimates provided by the British Ministry of Defense regarding Moscow's losses in the war. According to the ministry, over 610,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or rendered unfit for duty due to severe injuries. The Ministry stated, "Russia's reliance on massive waves of infantry has led to a constant need to replace its frontline forces with fresh recruits." Furthermore, the ministry reported that Moscow is now finding it challenging to attract volunteers.

Demographic impact of heavy casualties

The heavy casualties incurred by both warring parties carry significant long-term repercussions. Prior to the conflict, both Russia and Ukraine were facing population decline issues. For Ukraine, a nation with a population barely a quarter of Russia's size, this challenging situation could turn into an existential problem, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal." Although Russia can partially compensate for its frontline losses through the annexation of Ukrainian territories and the incorporation of local populations, Kiev also grapples with a high rate of emigration to foreign countries.

The devastating impact of these ongoing conflicts is also reflected in the rising civilian casualty figures. Human rights activists estimate that thousands of civilians, particularly on the Ukrainian side, have lost their lives as a consequence of systematic city and community shelling.

The European Union, concerned about the escalating conflict and casualties, has imposed several sanctions on Russia. The European Union, together with its allies, also provides humanitarian aid and military assistance to Ukraine to support its fledgling defense forces.

