Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshandball leaguethwhandballmenlower saxonyhome winbundesligaschleswig-holsteinthw kielgermanytsv hannover - burgdorfhanovernorthern duel

Kiel's handball players go into the European Championship break with a home win

THW wins the northern duel with TSV Hannover-Burgdorf 34:20, taking revenge for the defeat in the first leg. Two contract extensions cause excitement.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Kiel coach Filip Jicha celebrates after a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Kiel coach Filip Jicha celebrates after a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball Bundesliga - Kiel's handball players go into the European Championship break with a home win

Record champions THW Kiel have gone into the Christmas and European Championship break in the German Handball League with a home win. THW won the northern duel against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf 34:20 (14:8) on Wednesday. Elias Ellefsen á Skipagötu and Karl Wallinius were the best scorers for the fourth-placed team in the table with six goals each. Uladsislau Kluesch scored five times for the visitors from Lower Saxony.

Thanks to a good performance by ex-Kiel player Dario Quenstedt in goal, Hanover initially kept pace. However, THW then pulled 8:6 (16') ahead to 12:7 (25'). The Swede Wallinius scored the last goal before the break with a directly converted free throw.

Kiel remained the dominant team after the break. Ellefsen á Skipagötu gave them their first ten-goal lead of the game at 20:10 (39'). That paved the way for revenge for the 33:36 defeat in the first leg in Hanover. THW goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva played a major part in this with 13 saves.

Before the game, Kiel had announced the contract extensions with goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene and left winger Rune Dahmke. Frenchman Bellahcene will remain with THW until June 30, 2025, while Kiel's own Dahmke will stay until June 30, 2026.

Homepage THW Kiel Squad THW Kiel Schedule THW Kiel Bundesliga Table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public