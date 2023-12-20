Handball Bundesliga - Kiel's handball players go into the European Championship break with a home win

Record champions THW Kiel have gone into the Christmas and European Championship break in the German Handball League with a home win. THW won the northern duel against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf 34:20 (14:8) on Wednesday. Elias Ellefsen á Skipagötu and Karl Wallinius were the best scorers for the fourth-placed team in the table with six goals each. Uladsislau Kluesch scored five times for the visitors from Lower Saxony.

Thanks to a good performance by ex-Kiel player Dario Quenstedt in goal, Hanover initially kept pace. However, THW then pulled 8:6 (16') ahead to 12:7 (25'). The Swede Wallinius scored the last goal before the break with a directly converted free throw.

Kiel remained the dominant team after the break. Ellefsen á Skipagötu gave them their first ten-goal lead of the game at 20:10 (39'). That paved the way for revenge for the 33:36 defeat in the first leg in Hanover. THW goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva played a major part in this with 13 saves.

Before the game, Kiel had announced the contract extensions with goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene and left winger Rune Dahmke. Frenchman Bellahcene will remain with THW until June 30, 2025, while Kiel's own Dahmke will stay until June 30, 2026.

Homepage THW Kiel Squad THW Kiel Schedule THW Kiel Bundesliga Table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de