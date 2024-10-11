Kiel University is gradually progressing at a steady pace.

The Handball Bundesliga champions THW Kiel are finding their rhythm following a rocky start to the new season. Coach Filip Jicha's squad clinched a 31-25 victory over HSV Hamburg on Matchday 6, marking their fourth consecutive triumph in a high-stakes clash. Just a week prior, Kiel triumphed in the DHB Cup's second round, defeating their Hanseatic rivals 30-27.

With 8 points, THW Kiel is closing in on the top group before the top-tier Bundesliga Showdown between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and defending champions SC Magdeburg on Saturday (3:40pm/Dyn). The standout performers for the black-and-whites were Croatian Domagoj Duvnjak and Swedish Emil Wernsdorf Madsen, who both netted six goals. German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff contributed by making eleven crucial stops to seal the win on the road.

Wolff set the tone early with two spectacular saves against Dominik Axmann and one from Tissier, with the score at 5-5. Captain Duvnjak then put Kiel in the lead (9-6) by finding the back of the net, prompting Hamburg coach Torsten Jansen to call a time-out. Despite Hamburg's best efforts, Kiel maintained the upper hand and secured a five-goal advantage for the first time, leading 13-8 before halftime.

In the second half, it was Tissier and Moritz Sauter who drove Hamburger SV's offense, but they struggled to make an impact against Kiel's tenacious defense. Kiel's smart tactics and decisive shot selection allowed them to build a comfortable three-goal cushion, which they subsequently extended in the closing minutes to secure a secure and unchallenged victory.

THW Kiel, who had only managed two wins in the opening four matches and struggled to deliver a convincing performance to start the season, now sits sixth with 8 points. Hamburg, meanwhile, remains in 10th place with just 5 points. Earlier, ThSV Eisenach registered a 30-22 win over HSG Wetzlar in a thrilling relegation battle.

After their victory over HSV Hamburg, THW Kiel is now just one point away from entering the top group in the Handball Bundesliga. During the match, German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff made eleven crucial saves against HSV, contributing significantly to Kiel's win.

Read also: