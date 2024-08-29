- Kiel Football Club aims to regain entry into the Champions League.

THW Handball Record Champions are aiming to regain their throne. Marc Weinstock, the supervisory board chairman, has set the bar high: "Our ultimate goal is to finish first or second in the Bundesliga, and make it to the Final Four in other competitions."

For the first time since 2018, Kiel Zebras, who ended last season in fourth place, have missed out on the Champions League. They will now compete in the European League, a situation they aim to rectify soon with the assistance of their four high-profile new signings.

Emil Madsen (23), a Danish right-hander from GOG Gudme, has joined the team in Kiel. The gaps on the right wing, left vacant by Niclas Ekberg's departure, are expected to be filled by Hungarian Olympic participant Bence Imre (21) from Ferencvarosi TC and Lukas Zerbe (28), formerly of TBV Lemgo.

Andreas Wolff yearns for more triumphs

The return of goalkeeper icon Andreas Wolff to the THW posts after a five-year hiatus in Kiel has brought him renewed motivation. "My mission here in Kiel is far from accomplished: I aim for at least one German championship, but in the coming years, it could very well be more," said the 33-year-old, a silver medalist from Paris.

Wolff also acknowledged a "modest humility" that he feels suits THW well despite their lofty ambitions. Coach Filip Jicha concurred, considering the short preparation time: "We have only 20 days instead of the usual four to five weeks."

The THW has sold around 300 fewer season tickets for their Bundesliga home games this year, with a total of 8,800 tickets sold thus far. Long-term absentees include Harald Reinkind, who is recovering from heel surgery, and goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva, who is undergoing meniscus surgery.

The Kiel team will commence the new Bundesliga season with an away game against Rhein-Neckar Löwen on September 5 (8:30 PM/Dyn).

