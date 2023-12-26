Kiel Canal closed for hours

On Christmas Day, the world's busiest artificial sea route is closed for hours. The reason is a small electric car stuck in a lock of the Kiel Canal. The vehicle can finally be freed using heavy equipment.

An electric service vehicle has caused an hour-long interruption to shipping traffic on the Kiel Canal. According to several media reports, an accident occurred on the afternoon of Christmas Day. The e-vehicle crashed at the Holtenau south lock in Kiel. As reported by NDR, citing the Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA), a battery-powered transport vehicle that was supposed to supply the ships was hit by a lock gate when it opened. The vehicle fell into the water. It became wedged there and blocked the lock.

The driver of the vehicle was able to save himself in time and get to safety. He escaped unharmed with a scare, reports the "Bild" newspaper. The lock gate had already been open for 15 meters at the time of the accident. "He sailed over when he should no longer have been allowed to sail," WSA press spokesman Thomas Fischer told NDR.

Three freighters were trapped in the lock chamber for several hours and were unable to continue their journey. Traffic was also backed up along the route. According to the "Bild" newspaper, the recovery of the e-car, which weighed almost one tonne, was difficult because there was no emergency technical service over the holidays and the lock workshops were all closed. A telecrane that had been requested was finally able to lift the electric vehicle from the scene of the accident, reports the Hamburger Morgenpost. Staff at the lock then investigated into the night to see if there had been any damage to the hoist.

Lock operations were resumed late in the evening. The WSA has not yet been able to provide any information on the extent of the damage. "Something is broken. But the damage does not affect lock operations," said Fischer in an interview with NDR.

The Kiel Canal is the busiest artificial sea route in the world. It connects the North Sea with the Baltic Sea. According to the description on the WSA website, navigating the canal offers considerable advantages in terms of distance, on average 250 nautical miles (463 kilometers), depending on the port of departure and destination. Depending on the speed of the ship, a high loss of time can be avoided and fuel can be saved by clever route selection. The CO2 emissions are therefore lower.

