Khloe Kardashian publicly showcases her advancement in recovery, following the surgical extraction of a tumor from her cheek.

Khloe Kardashian continues to share details about her health experiences, including her struggle with skin cancer, and her more recent decision to undergo facial injections to address a cheek dip that resulted from surgery.

Khloe Kardashian graces the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.
Kardashian underwent a medical procedure in 2022 to eradicate a malignant growth on her visage.

This operation left Kardashian with a dent on her cheek, images of which she later shared on her Snapchat, as reported by E! News, in now-expired posts.

"Due to this surgery and the tumor my exceptional physician surgically removed, I'm now sporting an indentation on the side of my face," Kardashian penned.

She also posted unspecified images of her face before receiving the injections, along with images of her post-surgery facial appearance.

She stated that she waited nine months following her 2022 operation to have the indentation treated, opting to seek her doctor's approval first.

The founder of Good American has been forthcoming about her health experiences. She previously disclosed that she decided to consult a physician regarding a "small lump" on her face, which refused to fade even after several months.

Subsequent consultations with dermatologists led to their recommendation for an "urgent operation" to remove the tumor, which they deemed "remarkably uncommon for someone of my age."

"I was fortunate and all I have now is a scar to share my story with," she said. "Many individuals aren't as fortunate as I am, and I am eternally grateful."

She wrote at the time that she was sharing her story to encourage everyone to get checked regularly.

Despite her health struggles, Kardashian continued to engage in various forms of entertainment, often sharing her journey on social media.

The release of her reality TV show spin-off, "Kardashians," also provided a platform for her to address her health experiences, bringing entertainment and awareness together.

