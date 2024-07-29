Skip to content
Kerber reaches Achtelfinale with career-end shifts

Angelique Kerber's tennis career continues: The former number one defeats her second opponent on the hardly loved sand of Roland Garros and reaches the Olympic quarterfinals.

Angelique Kerber celebrates the next victory.
Angelique Kerber continues her farewell tournament at the Paris Summer Games in the quarterfinals. Two days after her brilliant debut in Paris, the 36-year-old fought her way to the next victory and won the thrilling match against the Romanian Jacqueline Cristian with 6:4, 3:6, 6:4.

She can now briefly hope for the achievement of the round of the best eight at the Olympics before her career ends. Her next opponent is the Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Unlike her strong and surprising success against the former world number one Naomi Osaka, whom she defeated on the main court, Kerber had to play in a secluded corner of the French Open grounds this time. After an even start, the ten-year-younger Romanian made more mistakes. Kerber led for the first time at 3:2 and held all her service games for the win of the first set.

Kerber shows fighting spirit

The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner had announced shortly before the start of the Summer Games that she would retire after the tournament. The situation had changed compared to her first match against Osaka. A win against Osaka was still considered unlikely, but a win against the world number 57 was possible.

However, Kerber held up under the intense midday heat on court 14. Although she lost ground in the second set and had to accept the set tiebreak, the former world number one once again showed her fighting spirit. The match went back and forth in the third set. The German fans outnumbered the few Romanian supporters. Kerber led 3:1, but had to give up the 3:3.

As she sat down for the last time before changing ends, the "Angie", "Kerber" cheers of the German fans echoed across the court. After 2 hours and 16 minutes and the third match point, Kerber had succeeded.

