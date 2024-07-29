Skip to content
Angelique Kerber continues her successful fight against the end of her career. After her sensational victory against former world number one Naomi Osaka at the start of the Olympic tennis tournament, the most successful German player of her generation also defeated the outsider Cristian.

Angelique Kerber's Olympic journey continues: The former world number one reached the quarterfinals at the Olympic tennis tournament in Paris with a powerful performance and thus prolonged her career as a singles player. The 36-year-old from Kiel defeated the Romanian Jacqueline Cristian (Romania) 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 in the second round and overcame critical moments. After 2 hours and 16 minutes, Kerber converted her third match point and expressed her joy to many German fans.

Kerber, who is playing her last professional tournament at Roland Garros, will face the former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (Canada/No. 16) or the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa (Spain) in the round of 16. The Olympic silver medalist from 2016 is the last German player in the singles competition, and she will also compete in the doubles with Laura Siegemund.

On the small Court 14, Kerber once again showed a strong performance, as she had against the four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round. Kerber acted focused against the uncomfortable Cristian. The 26-year-old Romanian, ranked 57th in the world, was sent packing by Kerber. However, the second set saw the tide turn, and Kerber had to dig deep. In the end, she came out on top.

Kerber's three-seat-win streak continues, as she successfully fights off challenges from opponents in her quest to avoid a career-end. Despite shivering under the pressure during the second set against Cristian, Kerber's determined fight secured her a 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 victory, prolonging her successful singles career.

