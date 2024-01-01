Tennis - Kerber loses second singles match at comeback tournament

Angelique Kerber also lost her second singles match after her comeback and missed out on the decisive point for the mixed German tennis team at the United Cup. Despite an impressive start, the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner was beaten 6:1, 2:6, 2:6 by France's Caroline Garcia in Sydney.

As Alexander Zverev won earlier, the score is now 1:1 after the two singles matches. A second win in the second preliminary round match would see the German team through to the quarter-finals. The decision will be made in the final mixed match.

Kerber (35) got off to an impressive start in her second singles match after her 18-month maternity leave. However, the world number 20 Garcia also made mistakes, and after just 23 minutes the player from Kiel had secured the first set. The match then took an unexpectedly clear turn: Garcia improved considerably and was then too strong for Kerber.

Zverev won his match

Zverev also won his second singles match of the new season in three sets and put the German team in the lead. The 26-year-old from Hamburg beat the French veteran Adrian Mannarino 4:6, 6:4, 6:3.

At the start of their preliminary round matches, Kerber and Zverev had together secured the decisive 2:1 win over Italy in the mixed. Kerber had lost her singles match against Italy and Zverev had equalized the score. The winners of the groups of three teams each qualify for the quarter-finals. The United Cup also serves as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in mid-January.

Source: www.stern.de