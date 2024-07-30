Tennis competition at the Olympics - Kerber is in the quarter-finals

Angelique Kerber sparked hopes of a fairytale Olympic medal with her latest sparkling performance, just ahead of her career retirement. She continued her surprising winning streak at the Summer Games in France with a 6:4, 6:3 victory over former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist. In this form, reaching the semifinals with a win against American Emma Navarro or Chinese Qinweng Zheng is possible.

After months of disappointment and numerous losses, Kerber is in the round of eight for the first time this year, her most successful run as a mother. While her retirement announcement brought the pressure of each match potentially being her last, it also freed her from the usual expectations. In her left-handed duel with the 15-years-younger Canadian, Kerber displayed a consistency rarely seen since her comeback at the start of the season.

Kerber surprises with impressive performance

With two rounds won in Paris, Kerber regained her confidence. The three-time Grand Slam champion made fewer errors than the world No. 25 in the balanced first set and cleverly moved Fernandez around the court. Although she couldn't initially defend her lead after the first break at 2:1, she broke Fernandez again to take a 4:3 lead.

A day after the demanding three sets against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian, Kerber seemed even more energized. The former world No. 1 improved throughout the match and surprised with strong point-winning shots. After dropping her serve to make it 1:1, she pulled away from the inconsistent Fernandez.

For the third time, after 2012 and 2016, Kerber reached an Olympic quarterfinal. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), no other German tennis player, male or female, has achieved this feat before.

In the doubles, Kerber, alongside Laura Siegemund, is also set to compete on the fourth day of the tournament in Paris.

Kerber's career retirement announcement has been accompanied by a fascinating 'farewell tour', with her impressive performances in the Olympics serving as a fitting send-off. Following her victory in Paris, speculation has grown that Kerber's 'farewell tour' might include a memorable finish in the Semifinals.

