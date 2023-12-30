Tennis - Kerber and Zverev win United Cup opener

Angelique Kerber has celebrated her first success alongside Alexander Zverev on her comeback after an 18-month maternity leave. The tennis duo ensured that the German team beat Italy 2:1 at the start of the United Cup in Sydney by winning the final mixed match.

Kerber and Zverev beat Angelica Moratelli and Lorenzo Sonego 6:3, 6:0, winning the last twelve matches in a row.

Kerber (35) had previously been beaten 4-6, 5-7 by Italy's Jasmine Paolini (27) in her first official singles match since the birth of her daughter Liana at the end of February. Olympic champion Zverev (26) then managed to equalize against Sonego with 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4. The German team will face France in their second group match at the United Cup on Monday.

The competition for mixed teams is being played in preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins in two weeks' time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de