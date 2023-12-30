Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsbaby breakaustraliagermanyalexander zverevsydneyinternationalunited cupopening victoryitalytennisatpexperience of successangelique kerberwta

Kerber and Zverev win United Cup opener

Angelique Kerber has celebrated her first success alongside Alexander Zverev on her comeback after an 18-month maternity leave. The tennis duo ensured that the German team beat Italy 2:1 in the final mixed set at the start of the United Cup in Sydney.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev won the doubles match against Italy. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev won the doubles match against Italy. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Tennis - Kerber and Zverev win United Cup opener

Angelique Kerber has celebrated her first success alongside Alexander Zverev on her comeback after an 18-month maternity leave. The tennis duo ensured that the German team beat Italy 2:1 at the start of the United Cup in Sydney by winning the final mixed match.

Kerber and Zverev beat Angelica Moratelli and Lorenzo Sonego 6:3, 6:0, winning the last twelve matches in a row.

Kerber (35) had previously been beaten 4-6, 5-7 by Italy's Jasmine Paolini (27) in her first official singles match since the birth of her daughter Liana at the end of February. Olympic champion Zverev (26) then managed to equalize against Sonego with 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4. The German team will face France in their second group match at the United Cup on Monday.

The competition for mixed teams is being played in preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins in two weeks' time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

View of traffic signs and a street lamp on the flooded banks of the Weser. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Floods: Soest district lifts large-scale operation

In view of the current easing of the flood situation with falling water levels, the district of Soest has lifted the large-scale emergency situation for the entire district. District Administrator Eva Irrgang (CDU) had declared the emergency situation in connection with the extreme flooding,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
A woman scatters over the memorial site during a vigil after a fatal police shooting in Mannheim.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

People demonstrate against police violence

At a rally under the motto "How many more?", people in Mannheim demonstrated against escalating police violence. The background to this is several incidents in which someone was killed. According to a police spokeswoman, 180 to 200 people responded to the call to demonstrate in the city center...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public