Kerber and Zverev lose dramatic tennis thriller

The German duo Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev miss out on a direct quarter-final place at the United Cup of Tennis Teams by a hair's breadth. The DTB pros first fended off match points in the decisive duel against France and then missed one of their own. But there is still hope of progressing.

The German tennis team led by Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev must fear for a place in the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Australia. Kerber and Zverev lost the decisive mixed set in Sydney to lose 2:1 to France. Kerber and Zverev were narrowly beaten 6:7 (4:7), 6:2 and 10:12 in the match tie-break by Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. The German duo also had a match point of their own in the exciting and entertaining duel.

The group winners are certain to reach the quarter-finals. As the best group runner-up of the three groups playing in Sydney, the German selection can also progress. The group will be decided on Wednesday when France meets Italy.

Kerber had previously also lost her second singles match as a mother and missed out on what could have been an early decider. The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner lost to Garcia 6:1, 2:6, 2:6 despite an impressive start.

Kerber impresses, then Garcia turns up the heat

In the second singles match after her 18-month maternity leave, Kerber got off to an impressive start. However, the world number 20 Garcia made mistakes and after just 23 minutes, the player from Kiel had the first set safe. The match then took an unexpectedly clear turn: Garcia improved considerably and was then too strong.

Zverev had also won his second singles match of the new season in three sets and put the German team in the lead. The Hamburg native beat the French veteran Adrian Mannarino 4:6, 6:4, 6:3. Against Italy, Kerber and Zverev had together provided the decisive 2:1 in the mixed. Kerber had also lost her singles match against Italy, while Zverev had equalized the match. The United Cup also serves as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in mid-January.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de