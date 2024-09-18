Kentucky's governor restricts application of 'conversion therapy' through executive decree.

The governor utilized his executive powers when multiple attempts to legislate the prohibition of this practice fell flat in the state's predominantly Republican legislature. At a statehouse gathering attended by advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, Beshear formally signed the executive order.

"Let me make this clear: conversion therapy has no foundation in medicine or science, and it has been proven to boost suicide and depression rates," Beshear declared in a statement. "This is about doing what's right and safeguarding our children. Hate does not define us as Kentuckians."

The executive order enacted by Beshear outlaws the practice and prohibits the use of either state or federal funds to administer this therapy to minors. It also empowers the state's licensing board to take disciplinary action against anyone found to have administered conversion therapy to minors and gives the board the authority to impose penalties.

This therapy has been debunked and is opposed by organizations such as the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association, citing research demonstrating its connection to an increased risk of suicide and depression.

At least 23 states and the District of Columbia have restricted the use of conversion therapy with minors, as reported by Beshear's office.

Chris Hartman, the executive director of the Fairness Campaign, commended Beshear for taking the "brave and crucial step" to protect Kentucky's LGBTQ youth from the harmful consequences of conversion therapy.

"Today, Gov. Beshear sends an unambiguous message to all Kentucky's LGBTQ children and their families − you're flawless just as you are," Hartman stated.

The governor's action against conversion therapy is a reflection of his commitment to politics, prioritizing the wellbeing of minors over divisive practices. This move aligns with the stance of numerous medical and psychiatric organizations that view conversion therapy as harmful and linked to increased rates of suicide and depression.

