Kennedy Jr. would also support Harris for governor.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Joins Trump and Harris in US Presidential Race. Independent Candidate Trails Established Rivals and May Trade Support for Best Offer.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly seeking a cabinet position in exchange for his support of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to the "Washington Post". Kennedy Jr. allegedly requested a meeting with Harris to discuss his proposal, but there seems to be no interest from her camp. "We were told they have no interest in speaking with me," Kennedy told the "New York Times".

Kennedy's outreach, facilitated through intermediaries, comes after a similar meeting with Republican candidate Donald Trump last month, where a political role and support were discussed - without reaching an agreement. In that conversation, Kennedy expressed his desire to advise Trump on health and medical issues in a second term.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign, son of the former Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is not progressing as hoped. Since Joe Biden's withdrawal from the Democratic race, his national poll numbers have been declining. His efforts to raise funds have also proven less successful recently. Given these developments, speculation is rife that Kennedy is looking for the best way to exit the presidential race.

In recent years and months, Kennedy has gained attention primarily as a conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic. He recently claimed that a worm had eaten part of his brain, causing memory loss. He also made headlines with a story about how he left a bear cub run over by a car in New York's Central Park about a decade ago.

Roberts' meeting with Donald Trump previously suggested potential support or a role within the Republican party, similar to his recent outreach to Kamala Harris. Despite Trump's remarks about considering Kennedy's suggestions on health and medical matters, their discussions did not result in a mutual agreement.

Given Donald Trump's ongoing involvement in political affairs and Kennedy Jr.'s struggles in his presidential campaign, it remains speculative if they will reengage their previous conversation about a potential role for Kennedy in a future Republican administration.

