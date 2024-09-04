- Kendall Jenner currently sports the Bob hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner, at 28, has undergone a significant transformation: The renowned model has opted for a drastic haircut, as evident in the latest Calvin Klein advertisement.

In the advert, which boasts a grainy, vintage aesthetic and was released on September 4th, Jenner is captured against a stunning beach backdrop, in front of a white wall, and during a windy convertible ride. She is seen donning a dress, a shirt, an oversized blazer, and boots - all complemented by her brand-new hairstyle.

Her once long, dark hair has been trimmed down into a cute bob that barely grazes her earlobes, accompanied by varying lengths of bangs that add a bold edge to her appearance.

"She reminds me so much of her mother!"

The new hairstyle not only evokes the 90s but also bears a striking resemblance to a close family member: The new hairdo heightens Jenner's similarity to her mother Kris Jenner, 68, whose short haircut is her signature style. Many comments on the advert, which Jenner also shared on her Instagram, include: "You perfectly emulated your mom in this shoot." Even mom Jenner expresses her approval: "I absolutely adore your hair!" she writes, accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.

The new appearance of Jenner, the half-sister of Gigi Hadid, 29, is met with approval on YouTube as well: Jenner is lauded as "perfect", "queen", or "The only woman who could make me gay". One user even suggests Jenner for a role as a Bond girl. And a comment with numerous likes reiterates: "She reminds me so much of her mother!"

The drastic change in Kendall's hairstyle has been widely praised, with many commenting that she now bears a strong resemblance to her mother, Kris Jenner. Her new look, reminiscent of the 90s, seems to have been inspired by Mama Kris Jenner's signature short haircut.

Read also: