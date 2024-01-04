People - Kelly Clarkson never really wanted to get married

Divorced singer Kelly Clarkson ("Stronger") says she never sees herself as a bride again. "No. I didn't want to get married the first time," the 41-year-old told the celebrity portal "People". The singer has been married to Brandon Blackstock (47) since 2013. They have a daughter and a son together. The couple announced their separation in 2020.

Clarkson went on to say about their marriage:"Brandon had children, a religious background, and getting married was, I think, important to him. But I was never that kind of person." As she had already experienced a few divorces in her family, she didn't want to attach too much importance to the whole thing. "It can happen, it doesn't have to happen," Clarkson said.

"Going on dates is no fun"

The singer also spoke about her single life: "Going on dates isn't fun. It's so weird," said Clarkson. She had been single until she was about 30 and had forgotten how good she was at it: "I'm doing really well at the moment, I'm having a good time."

Last year, Clarkson released the album "Chemistry". According to media reports, the singer deals with her separation from Brandon Blackstock on the album. "There are many phases of grief and loss on this album. Each song represents a different phase and a different emotional state," the singer wrote in a statement in April.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de