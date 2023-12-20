Skip to content
Kellermann: Women's league no longer so dependent on DFB team

There have been five Bundesliga matches in large stadiums this season. For Wolfsburg's Ralf Kellermann, this is the right way to go. He now sees the league as an independent brand.

Sports director Ralf Kellermann of VfL Wolfsburg sees matches in large stadiums as indispensable for the development of the women's Bundesliga. "The clubs are required to continue to move to large arenas for selected highlight matches. You can see that it works, even away from the top sporting matches," the 55-year-old told the German Press Agency, referring to the match between Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln. A total of 21,508 spectators came to the Weser Stadium - the highest figure so far this season.

Up to the end of the year with the tenth matchday last weekend, a total of five matches were played in stadiums where men normally play. Bremen had the highest average attendance in the Bundesliga (6791), partly due to the highlight match against Cologne, followed by FC Bayern (5886) and SC Freiburg (4586).

Wolfsburg, who played their six home games in the small AOK Stadium, are fifth with an average of 3168 fans. This puts the Champions League finalists just above the overall average of all twelve clubs (2990). Last season, the average at the end of the season was 2723 fans per league game.

Despite the DFB women's World Cup debacle in Australia, Kellermann continues to see an upswing in the top division, where Wolfsburg leads the table ahead of defending champions FC Bayern Munich. "The women's Bundesliga has developed into an independent brand, especially since Euro 2022, which - unlike in previous years - is no longer completely dependent on the success of the German national team," said the VfL boss.

This can be seen in the course of the season so far. "Spectator numbers have stabilized at a high level after the record 2022/2023 season, and TV ratings are just as positive," said Kellermann. From a sporting point of view, the top of the table looks familiar at first glance: "However, this should not obscure the fact that many clubs in the broad midfield of the league have taken a big step forward."

The former Wolfsburg champion coach called for a further increase in TV visibility: "I would like to see even more live coverage on the third channels if there are no slots on ARD and ZDF." Irrespective of this, the league will benefit from the recently decided adjustments in the area of personnel and administration, said Kellermann. The German Football Association had recently decided on measures to further professionalize the league.

Source: www.stern.de

