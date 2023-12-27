VfL Wolfsburg - Kellermann: "Interest in women's soccer as great as before the World Cup"

Despite the sporting setbacks at the World Cup, in the Champions League and the turbulence surrounding the national team, German women's soccer has not yet suffered any lasting damage to its image, according to Wolfsburg's sports director Ralf Kellermann. "The interest in women's soccer is still as great as it was before the World Cup, here in Wolfsburg anyway, but also throughout Germany," said Kellermann in an interview with the "Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung" (Wednesday). "We have only come down to earth insofar as we have seen: The competition is bigger than ever."

The 55-year-old Kellermann shaped VfL Wolfsburg into the dominant club in Germany in recent years. This year, VfL reached the final of the Champions League and provided the most German international players at the World Cup. However, the German team was eliminated in the preliminary round in Australia. And VfL also missed out on qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League this season, failing to qualify in two knockout matches against Paris FC.

"The classic women's soccer nations used to decide the European Championship title among themselves, and then maybe one or two opponents were added at a World Cup," said Kellermann. "The fact that Germany has now failed in this preliminary round group and we are eliminated against third-placed France simply shows how women's soccer has developed - in Europe and worldwide."

The following also applies to club soccer: "The fact is that the leading clubs are able to pay three times the salary," said Wolfsburg's head of sport. "The gap to FC Barcelona is perhaps a little bigger. Real Madrid are doing a lot, Lyon and PSG in France anyway and in Italy Juve and AS Roma are also going full throttle."

