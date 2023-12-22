Skip to content
Keller: No talks with Baumgart successors yet

After parting ways with cult coach Steffen Baumgart, Cologne needs a new coach. It remains to be seen who this will be.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Following the departure of Steffen Baumgart, the search for a new coach at 1. FC Köln is in full swing.

"We deliberately did not speak to any other coach during Steffen Baumgart's time at the club. That's why no successor has been found yet. I can't yet say whether it will be an internal or external solution," said managing director Christian Keller.

One day after the 2-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin, the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club and the 51-year-old coach ended their collaboration at the end of the year on Thursday. Managing director Keller, head of licensed soccer Thomas Kessler and Baumgart came to this decision together following an analysis of the season to date. Baumgart took over as FC coach in the summer of 2021 and still had a contract in Cologne until 2025.

Source: www.stern.de

